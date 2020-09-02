FRANK COCKERHAM, 86, of Milton, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. Born June 4, 1934 in War Creek, Ky., he was a son of the late Corbet and Lillie (Turner) Cocker -ham. He was an avid fisherman. Surviving are his children, Brenda Gail Turner, Sharon Kay Cross, Diana Turner, Raymond Vireck, Roy Vierck, Randy Vierck, and Catrina Ricks; brothers, Matthew Cockerham and Jessie Cockerham; sister, Margaret Terry; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol; children, Russell Vierck and Derick Sockness; and brother, Homer Cockerham. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store