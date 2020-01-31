FRANK E. HOLCOMB, 63, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Born in Alabama, Frank was the son of the late Lee and Ethel Saffold. Frank worked for GM for 31 years prior to his retirement in 2016. Frank was a wonderful and caring dad and grandpa to his family. Frank loved sports, music and helping others in need. Surviving are his children, Shawn Holcomb, Pamela (Matthew) Howell, Ruben Holcomb; granddaughter, Shaleeya Holcomb; and great-grandson, Cashmere Holcomb. Calling is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to The Thirteenth Step House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 31, 2020