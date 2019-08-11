FRANK E. RICHARDS Jr.

FRANK E. RICHARDS JR., 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Frank had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed fishing and watching the Bears play in his spare time. He is survived by his spouse, Tamara Fore; and granddaughter, Tressen Melton, whom he raised as his own; stepchildren, Amy Patrick, Kari Fore, Billy (Nikki) Fore; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara Vinson and Rosie Mossbarger; brothers, Gary, Ron, and Robin Richards; many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Franklin E. Richards Sr., and mother, Rosemarie; also by his step-daughter Holly Fore. In honor of Frank's wishes there will be no funeral service. "He will be greatly missed." Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019
