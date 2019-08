FRANK E. RICHARDS JR., 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Frank had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War . He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed fishing and watching the Bears play in his spare time. He is survived by his spouse, Tamara Fore; and granddaughter, Tressen Melton, whom he raised as his own; stepchildren, Amy Patrick, Kari Fore, Billy (Nikki) Fore; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara Vinson and Rosie Mossbarger; brothers, Gary, Ron, and Robin Richards; many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Franklin E. Richards Sr., and mother, Rosemarie; also by his step-daughter Holly Fore. In honor of Frank's wishes there will be no funeral service. "He will be greatly missed." Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.