FRANK M. DeKONINCK, died on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Golden Years Nursing Home. Born March 25, 1926, he was a first generation American, born in Hoagland, Ind., and the son of Alfons and Elisa DeKoninck. He attended Hoag land High School. On June 5, 1948, he married Phyllis A. Rauch; she passed away in August of 2014. He started a long career at International Harvester in the late 1940's in Department 42. He enjoyed his time as a mechanic and had many fond memories of the friends he made there. He retired on June 30, 1982. He also co-owned and operated deKon's Kitchen and Catering. The homemade wedding cakes were the specialty. This business was operated from the mid 1960's to the mid 1970's. He also coached a softball team at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel for four years. After retirement from Harvester, he drove a school bus for F.W.C.S. for 11 years. He enjoyed the daily interaction with the kids. He spent many years at the lake and especially enjoyed "churning the water". There was no trip made to the lake without taking the family to Bill and Casey's for some ice cream. He also spent 10 winters in Florida and enjoyed playing golf, shuffle board, calling bingo, and line dancing. He also met several times a week with a group of friends at Nine Mile over coffee to settle the problems of the world. He was a member of the K of C, Council 864, for many years. He was known as Mr. Fixit; he could fix anything with the exception of eye glass repair and haircutting. After he moved to Lutheran Life Villages, he enjoyed many activities. He started playing Wii bowling and enjoyed the competition with the other residents. He was proud of the 300 game he bowled. He will always be remembered as someone who could talk to anyone about almost anything. He was a man of many stories which he told well and often. He is survived by his six children, Pat Rinehart, Lois Wolpert, Susan Klingenberger, Jeanne (John) Diemer, Rose (Greg) Aspy, and Rev. Kevin (Dr. Beth) DeKoninck; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Clara Macy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Alfons and Elisa DeKoninck; brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Dale, and Charles; sisters, Mary Ruhl, Laura Rauch and Marguerite Rauch; and grandson, Drew Aspy. The family wants to thank the staff at Golden Years and Lutheran Life Villages for the loving care they gave to Frank. Visiting Nurse Hospice gave excellent care and made his final days so comfortable. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, 11337 Old Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel or Visiting Nurse Hospice. For online condolences, please visit



6301 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne , IN 46807

6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne , IN 46807
(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019

