FRANK SMOLA, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. Born Oct. 9, 1920 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Albert and Mary (Kucia) Smola. Frank was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. He retired in 1985 as the plant manager with France Stone Company. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Surviving is his daughter, Deborah (Stephen) Zeigler; son, Kevin (Cheryl) Smola; daughter-in-law, F. Arlene Smola; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Berning) Smola; son, Wade Smola; and his eight siblings. Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.