FRANK SMOLA, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. Born Oct. 9, 1920 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Albert and Mary (Kucia) Smola. Frank was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. He retired in 1985 as the plant manager with France Stone Company. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Surviving is his daughter, Deborah (Stephen) Zeigler; son, Kevin (Cheryl) Smola; daughter-in-law, F. Arlene Smola; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Berning) Smola; son, Wade Smola; and his eight siblings. Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2019