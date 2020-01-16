FRANK T. LUARDE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born July 17, 1932, in Girard, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph A. and Adaline A. (Lombard) Luarde. After serving in the Army in Korea, he graduated from Ohio State and Case Western Reserve University. He married the late Jane M. Vahey in 1960. She preceded him in death in July 2019. He enjoyed singing with the barbershop quartet, ballroom dancing, and playing trumpet. Surviving are his children, Michael (Deborah) Luarde, Joseph (Laura) Luarde, Paul Luarde, Alice (Jim) Boothe, and Mark Luarde; grandchildren, Alyssa, Cameron, Brittany, Morgan, Isabel, Nichole, Kayla, Jenna, Georgia, and Sean; great-granddaughter, Gabriella; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marianne Rufo. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4910 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020