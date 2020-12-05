1/
FRANKLIN D. DANIELS
1942 - 2020
FRANKLIN D. DANIELS, 78, of Columbia City, died Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
17
Committal
02:00 PM
South Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Condolences and Deepest Sympathy to Kari and Shari in the loss of their
father and to their children and grandkids. Kari and Shari have had loved ones pass this year that no one should have to bear. They have borne the losses with Love, Kindness and Respect and stepped up to
assist their loves ones on a new journey. They have done this task, no small task, with help from family and friends. I am so proud of them in
the wonderful women they have become caring for family and having rewarding careers God Bless family and many friends that loved Frank and Bless his time in the military that he served in defending his Country. Thank You, Frank for being my Older/Younger Brother(Spec).
I Love You. Fly high, Pat
Patsy Heuberger
Sister
