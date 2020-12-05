Condolences and Deepest Sympathy to Kari and Shari in the loss of their

father and to their children and grandkids. Kari and Shari have had loved ones pass this year that no one should have to bear. They have borne the losses with Love, Kindness and Respect and stepped up to

assist their loves ones on a new journey. They have done this task, no small task, with help from family and friends. I am so proud of them in

the wonderful women they have become caring for family and having rewarding careers God Bless family and many friends that loved Frank and Bless his time in the military that he served in defending his Country. Thank You, Frank for being my Older/Younger Brother(Spec).

I Love You. Fly high, Pat

Patsy Heuberger

Sister