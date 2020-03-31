FRANKLIN HOWARD FRAYER, 76, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at The Hearth of Sycamore in Fort Wayne. Born June 11, 1943, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of Theodore and Frances (Keck) Frayer. He attended Green High School. Frank received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and finished his doctorate in physical chemistry at Indiana University. Frank served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1971 with the rank of captain. He worked at Dana Corporation in Marion, Ind., from which he retired in 2008. He has been a crop farmer in Indiana from 1973 until the time of his death. He is survived by four children, Elizabeth Frayer, David (Amy) Frayer, Susan Frayer, and Robert (Kristen) Frayer; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Sally (Gary) Ritzer and Sue (Bill) Titus; and ex-wife, Sarah Poulson Hilker. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2020