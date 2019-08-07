FRANKYE DERRICK, 63, departed this earthly life on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. She was a 1974 graduate of Snider High School and completed several college degrees. Surviving are children, Alonzo (Monique), Carlos, Joseph (Pauline), Jackie and Daniel Derrick; siblings, Winifred (Carl) Wright, Jackie, Ronald, Patricia, Leonard and Juanita Derrick; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is noon Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2340 Fairfield Ave., with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery - Maumee Ave. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019