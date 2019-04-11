FRED B. STOLTE, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born June 19, 1948, he was the son of Fred O. and Ann (Brooks) Stolte. Surviving are his sister, Carol Stolte Spallone of Fort Wayne; brother, Thomas Stolte of Louisville, Ky.; four nephews, Nicholas, Ivan, Ben, and Kyle Stolte; and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Aleksander W. Taulbee. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Homes, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside committal service is 10 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2019, at Eel River Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED B. STOLTE.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2019