Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Fred's life story with friends and family

Share Fred's life story with friends and family

FRED E. McCLAIN SR., 74, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The family needs to contact Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Call (260) 744-2114 or (260) 490-4060.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store