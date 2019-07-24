FRED KELSAW (1929 - 2019)
Obituary
FRED KELSAW, JR., 89, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Heritage Park. He retired from City of Fort Wayne Street Department after 28 years of service. Surviving are his sons, Chris (Delisa) and Timothy (Lisa) Kelsaw; daughter, Patricia Jackson; stepchildren, Diane (Earl) Miller, Deborah Daniels, Beverly (Carlton) Archer and Willie (Barbara) Daniels; along with numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; a son, James; a daughter, Martha Jeanette; and five siblings. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019
