FRED KRAUSKOPF

Obituary
FRED KRAUSKOPF, 71, of New Haven, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. Born in Fort Wayne, Fred worked for G.E. for 37 years before retiring in 2003. He was very active and supportive of local theater. Surviving are his children, Peggy Sue (Gerard) Hernandes, Mike (Kendra Wallis) Brand, Cecilia (John) Nyman, and Geoff (Adam Schmidt) Taylor; grandchildren, R.J. Nyman, Zoe Wallis, Cameron Brand, and Meagan Offringa; siblings, Bob (Joan) Krauskopf, and Betty Jean Brager; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne. Memorial Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior. Memorials in Fred's honor may be directed to Arena Dinner Theatre.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019
