FRED TAUBE, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was born on Sept. 17, 1931, in Chicago, Ill. He had a full career in business and marketing. He was a life-long volunteer in many community organizations, including: the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) for 22 years, the Radio Reading Service for 15 years, and Scouting. A loving husband and father, Fred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn "Jo" Taube; children, Jim (Debra) Taube, Rob (Thea) Taube, Laura (Allen) Patterson, and David (Theresa) Taube; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; and brother, Robert Roy Taube. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Sign the online guestbook at www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020