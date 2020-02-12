FRED TAUBE (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED TAUBE.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRED TAUBE, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was born on Sept. 17, 1931, in Chicago, Ill. He had a full career in business and marketing. He was a life-long volunteer in many community organizations, including: the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) for 22 years, the Radio Reading Service for 15 years, and Scouting. A loving husband and father, Fred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn "Jo" Taube; children, Jim (Debra) Taube, Rob (Thea) Taube, Laura (Allen) Patterson, and David (Theresa) Taube; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; and brother, Robert Roy Taube. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Sign the online guestbook at www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.