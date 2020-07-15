FREDDIE GENE AUGSPURGER, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home with his family. He was the son of Clara (Nord) and Earl Augspur ger and was born in Fort Wayne on March 11, 1936. He was a 1954 graduate of South Side High School and attended DePauw University where he earned his B.S. degree in Economics and was a member Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. After college, Fred served honorably in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. His professional career began with banking in Indianapolis and afterwards Fort Wayne. Then, Fred became a Realtor and enjoyed his 40 year career in the local Real Estate business. During those years, he served on numerous local and state Real Estate boards and was a longtime member of a local business group, Omni. In 1987, he was President of the Fort Wayne Board of Realtors and was named the Fort Wayne Realtor of the Year in 1988. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. Throughout his life, Fred enjoyed Indiana University basketball and watching sports with family and friends. During childhood, Fred and family spent summers at Clear Lake, Indiana, at their cottage which began his lifelong love of the lake. He instilled that passion and fun to many family members and friends. While there, he would often say, "It doesn't get any better than this". For the last time on July 4th, he was able to enjoy special moments at the lake. Fred was a loving father, a man of goodness and integrity, and will be remembered by many. Fred is survived by his loving family, wife Joyce and children Angie (Tom) Geren and their children Tommy and Nick, Brian (Stephanie) Augspurger and their children Charlie and Graham, and Kyle (Lindsey) Augspurger and their children Morgan and Devin. Fred is also survived by his brother Jerry (MaryJune) Augspurger. He was preceded in death by his sister Kay Augspurger Vaughn. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private memorial service to honor and celebrate Fred. Preferred memorials are to the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, 111 Gecowets Drive-Clear Lake, Fremont, IN 46737 or the Clear Lake Association, PO Box 38, Fremont, IN 46737. www.covingtonmemorial.com