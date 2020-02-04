FREDDY L. BOLTON, 89, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from General Electric Co. with over 20 years of service. Surviving are his soulmate, Viola Edmonds; sons, Keith (Allison) Edmonds and Brian (Shenita) Bolton; daughter, LaVonya Cleveland; daughter-in-law, Dawn Edmonds; 13 grandchildren, along with a host of great - grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carlee "Pat" Edwards; and a son, Philip Todd Edmonds. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020