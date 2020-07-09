1/
FREDERIC ALLAN RHOADES
FREDERIC ALLAN RHOADES, 84, passed Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Roscae and Beulah Rhoades. He was a retired truck driver for Wayne Asphalt Construction and attended Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by wife, Karen (Sansom) Rhoades; sons, David and Thomas; and four grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lelia Ritter. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, with calling two hours prior. A private family burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice or the church. www.covingtonmemorialcom

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
