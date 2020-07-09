FREDERIC ALLAN RHOADES, 84, passed Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Roscae and Beulah Rhoades. He was a retired truck driver for Wayne Asphalt Construction and attended Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by wife, Karen (Sansom) Rhoades; sons, David and Thomas; and four grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lelia Ritter. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, with calling two hours prior. A private family burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice or the church. www.covingtonmemorialcom



