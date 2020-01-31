FREDERICK BERSHEAR THOMAS, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1945. Surviving are daughters, Kelly (Shawn) Alcaraz of Palatine, Ill., and Quonda Hackner of Fort Wayne; sons, Steven (Nikki) Mathis of Fort Wayne and Paul Brantley of Flint, Mich.; and siblings, Marcia Patterson and Michael Thomas, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by parents, Icyline and Bershear Thomas; wife, Zelma Mae Thomas; and siblings, Barbara J. Gregory and Joseph Thomas Sr. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home,1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 31, 2020