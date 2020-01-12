FREDERICK BUSCHE, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Fred came from a family of nine. He retired in 1983 from the Teamsters, working for ABF. Fred served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II in Italy, he was the recipient of nine bronze stars for his service. He was also the trustee of the Eagles Post 248. Some of Fred's hobbies included playing poker, bowling, playing pool, and he especially enjoyed working on his son's race cars. Fred is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen; children, Terry, Sue Perry, and Greg; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Amstutz; sister, Martha Essex; and his companion dog, Lupe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Marie. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with visitation 2 hours prior. Preferred memorials in Fred's honor may be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020