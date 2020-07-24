1/
FREDERICK C. "FRITZ" BIENZ
FREDERICK C. "FRITZ" BIENZ, 85, of Ossian, Ind., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Fritz was united in marriage to Ruth A. Busse on March 4, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, Ind., where he sang in the church choir and also the Lutheran Chorale. He was a 1953 graduate of Monmouth High School and retired from Peter Eckrich Meats and worked for Roembke Manufacturing in Ossian. Surviving are his wife, Ruth Bienz; sons, David (Mary Beth) Bienz, Steven (Susan) Bienz and Brian (Lana) Bienz; 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Private family services will be held and burial will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ossian. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 24, 2020.
