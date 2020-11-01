1/1
FREDERICK "FRITZ" GRAFT
FREDERICK "FRITZ" GRAFT, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after a brief hospital stay. Born Oct. 18, 1926 in Echo, Ind., he was a son of the late Elmer and Ella (Hoffman) Graft, eldest boy of six children. Fritz spent his life focused on sports. He married Rose Marie Grotelueschen on June 15, 1951, whom preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2017. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from International Harvester in 1986 after 42 years of service, but continued his sports passion for IHSAA refereeing college and high school basketball and football into his early '80s. He was known for explaining a call to young players and whistling loudly, giving him the nickname "Tweedy Bird." Fred played multiple sports including basketball, baseball, and semi-pro softball. He was especially gifted at telling stories from his playing days and into his refereeing career. He was always ready for a good joke, playing cards and telling stories. Fred was a loving Christian man and was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Surviving are children, Susan (Charles) Farris, Karen (Randy) Einem, Sharon (Chuck) Leuenberger, Jean (Randy) Beery, Mark (Judy) Graft; grandchildren, Tracey (Robert) Lindeman, Forrest (Kelsey) Leuenberger, Grant Leuenberger, Erin (Wes) Bugg, Drew, and David Graft; great-grandchildren, Brooke Marie Lindeman and Zoe Leuenberger; brother, Dale (Doris) Graft; sister, Shirley Milholland. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Diane K. Graft. Family only gathering will held at Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Worship For Shut-Ins, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, or Concordia Lutheran High School.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
