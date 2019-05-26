Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK H. "FRED" MEEKS. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

FREDERICK H. "FRED" MEEKS, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne. Fred was the son of the late Roy and Esther Meeks. He graduated from Central High School where he met his loving wife of 61 years Sally (Chambers) Meeks. Fred owned Meeks Floor Covering and spent 30 years in the floor covering industry. Fred then choose a new career and hauled model homes all over the U.S. for 10 years. He enjoyed golf, NASCAR, and watching sporting events. He loved his family and faithfully attended all his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Surviving are his wife, Sally Meeks; children, Jeffery (Sonja) Meeks, Todd Meeks, Christopher (Michelle) Meeks, and Nicole (Brian) Carmody; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Robert (Carol) Meeks; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Meeks. Fred was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Bud" Meeks. Mass of Christian Resurection is 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Father Daniel Scheidt officiating. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.



