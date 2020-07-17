FREDERICK "FRITZ" MONROE HEPLER, 80, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from complications related to Parkinson's. Born in Mishawaka, Ind., and raised in Bremen, Ind., he was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Edith Louise (n‚e Knoblock) Hepler and his brother, Dr. James Hepler of Sacramento, Calif. Fritz graduated from Bremen High School and attended Indiana University. He majored in music and was a member of the Singing Hoosiers. He graduated in 1963 with a B.M in education and subsequently completed graduate studies at the University of Michigan. While at IU, Fritz met and married Sharon. Since 1968 they have resided at Sharon's family home in Leo - Cedarville. Throughout their many years of Christian ministry, the Homestead became a haven for "the least of these" Fritz was also involved with Prison Fellowship and throughout his life remained an advocate for offenders and ex-offenders alike. For several years Fritz was the high school choral director at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne. Throughout his career he was involved in music and worship in a variety of churches in the Fort Wayne area including Calvary Temple and the First Baptist Church (Fort Wayne Baptist Church) and taught private voice and piano lessons. In addition to teaching, Fritz was also an avid composer. He produced several musicals locally and wrote numerous songs including an original collection of "Christmas Card Carols" that were recorded by his children and the pianist, Stephen Walley. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ginther of Elkhart, Ind.; his wife of 57 years, Sharon (n‚e Schlatter) Hepler of Leo - Cedarville, Ind.; his children and their spouses, Sigurd and Victoria (n‚e Rose) Hepler of Clarkston, Mich., Samuel Hepler of New York City, Hannelies and Austin Hartman of Martinsville, Ind., Stuart Hepler of Leo - Cedarville, Ind., and Soleil York of Fort Wayne; and 10 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be given to Prison Fellowship and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.