FREDERICK ORAN BRUBAKER, 101, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born on March 25, 1918 in Defiance, Ohio, he was a son of the late Orval Oran and Vera (Shock) Brubaker. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Ossian Presbyterian Church for many years. Frederick spent his years working at many places such as Fort Wayne Blue Print, General Electric, Lincoln Reproduction, Bible Truth Publishing (Missionary Church Association), and Noll Press Printing (Our Sunday Visitor). Frederick enjoyed genealogy, bee keeping, photographic recovery and printing, and he loved to grow dahlias and antique varieties of apples. He built his own home on Winchester Road, loved to travel with his wife Florence. He is survived by his sons, Dennis (Phyllis) Brubaker, Jay Brubaker, and Michael (Barbara) Brubaker; grandchildren, Leah Zawodny, Charity Ortman, Rosalie Babcock, and Nathaniel Brubaker; great-grandchildren, Gabriela Zawodny, Daniel Zawodny, Simon Ortman, Emmit Ortman, and Jago Babcock. Frederick was also preceded in passing by his wife, Florence (Beverforden) Brubaker; son, Robert Lee Brubaker; brothers, Ronald and Harold Brubaker; sister, Dorothy Elliot, Betty Hinton, Bonnie Isenbarger, and Delores Graue. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Elzey- Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. A burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice and the Ossian Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left online at



120 West Mill Street

Ossian , IN 46777

