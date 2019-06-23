FREDERICK "FRED" P. JACKSON, 61, of Harlan, Ind., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born on Nov. 4, 1957 in Staten Island, N.Y., he was a son of the late Frank and Amanda (Koster) Jackson. Fred worked as a finish carpenter for 20-plus years with the Carpenter's Union Local 232. He loved baseball and played with the Rangers and Diamond Backs in association with Fort Wayne's Men Sr. Baseball League. He also enjoyed staying busy working on projects such as restoring a '56 Nomad, building a motorcycle with friends, and carpentry improvements throughout the house. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dawn Jackson; children, Kimberly Jackson, Jazmyn Gideon, and Dakota Gideon; sisters, Barbara Adams, Dottie Aguilar, and Carol Hunter. He was also preceded in death by his son, Christopher Jackson; and brother, Frankie Jackson. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019