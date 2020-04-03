Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK W. "FRITZ" HITZEMANN. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

FREDERICK "FRITZ" W. HITZEMANN, 95, of New Haven, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born in Bierde, Germany on Jan. 10, 1925, he was the son of the late William and Sophia (Nahrwold) Hitzemann. Fred emigrated to the U.S. in 1926. He attended Emanuel Lutheran School and graduated from New Haven High School. Fred was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven where he was a Deacon, Elder and choir member. As a Staff Sargeant in the Army Air Force, he served as a B-25 Armorer and Tail Gunner for 70 missions in the 57th Bomb Wing in World War II. Fred owned the B & K Root Beer Drive-In in New Haven for 15 years. He retired from International Harvester after 36 years. In 1973, Fred became one of the early volunteers at the Embassy Theatre, where his many restoration efforts were noted in local newspaper articles and in the book "The Historic Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre" (Indiana University Press, 2009). He was honored with the Sam Hanna Award upon retirement as 17 years as the Head Usher at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Fred loved classical and jazz music and to travel. Fred is survived by sons, Frederick Hitzemann of Fort Wayne and Carl (Gina) Hitzemann of Indianapolis; and grandchildren, Alexander (Alina) Hitzemann and Zoe Hitzemann. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Florence Hitzemann; sons, Jerald and Howard; sisters, Wilhelmina (Minnie) Doehrman, Louise Roher and Erna Hitzemann; and brothers, William Hitzemann and Henry Hitzemann. Private graveside service. Burial in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the New Haven Food Bank. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit



