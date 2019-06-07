FREDRICK J. "FRED" VONDRAN, 82, formerly of New Haven, now residing at the lake in Coldwater, Mich. or Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Louis and Marjorie (Camp) Vondran. He was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. He retired in 1999 after working 15 years at Mill Supplies Inc, Fort Wayne. He also worked at Schlatter Hardware, Fort Wayne for 28 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, Punta Gorda, Fla., and served on the board of directors of River Forest Village, Punta Gorda, Fla. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating, gardening, woodworking and his retirement to Florida. He especially loved his grandchildren and adored his great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie (Beard) Vondran; children, Randall (Beverly Caston) Vondran and Pamela Bradtmueller, both of New Haven; siblings, Duaine Vondran of Monticello, William (Sheryl) Vondran, Michael (Wanda) Vondran, and Jane (Ron) Hockemeyer, all of New Haven; grandchildren, Gina (Dave) Hargarten and Kelly (Matthew) Arens; great-grandchildren, Nick, Logan, and Beau Hargarten, Haisley, and Ilah Arens. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Stan Bradtmueller in February 2018. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy. E., New Haven, followed by Words of Comfort from Pastor Chuck Fenwick. Preferred memorials are to the church and the River Forest Village Beautification Fund. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 7, 2019