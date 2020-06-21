FREDUS NELSON (PETE) PETERS III: Celebration of Life and Memorial is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with gathering one hour prior. To view the service via Facebook Livestream,visit www.facebook.com/DOMcCombLakeside. Private burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.