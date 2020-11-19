FRIEDA EMMA LORENA (ROEMKE) HIEBER, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Adams Heritage Nursing Home in Monroe ville. Born Aug. 19, 1923, she was a daughter of John and Sophie (Kammeyer) Roemke. She was married to William Hieber on April 25, 1943. William passed away Sept. 22, 2009 after 66 years of marriage. She was employed with General Electric in Fort Wayne before starting her family. She loved working on the dairy farm with William and her sons until she was 80 years old. She loved her cattle. Frieda touched so many lives. She also enjoyed hauling her Amish friends. Everyone knew Frieda as the "Energizer Bunny". She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Peter's Ladies Aid, Rag Rugs, and the Mi-Jo Club. Survivors include her sons, Dennis (Judy) Hieber of Orland, Ind., and Don (Holly) Hieber of New Haven, Ind.; and daughter, Jane (Ray) Melcher of New Haven, Ind. They raised a nephew who was very special to William and Frieda. "She would always tell us "my boy, Tom"." Also surviving are nephew, Tom (Sharon) McConnell of Woodburn, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and 13 step great-grandchildren; and many more nephew and nieces. She was preceded in death by her, husband, William; parents, John and Sophie Roemke; and siblings, Edwin Roemke, Herbert Roemke, Erna Kramer, Nora McConnell, Laura Moehring, and Alfred Roemke. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDX7yeczEOsv07poJPRcbw
). Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the church. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral service. If anyone does not have a mask, one will be provided. Burial will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Worship Anew, Hospice Parkview, or Adams Heritage Nursing Home in Monroeville. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.