HIEBER, FRIEDA EMMA LORENA (ROEMKE): Funeral service is 11 a.m. today, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service.The funeral service will be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDX7yeczEOsv07poJPRcbw ). Masks are required. If anyone does not have a mask, one will be provided. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.