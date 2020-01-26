GABRIELA A. L. "LUCY" SHRADER (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GABRIELA A. L. "LUCY" SHRADER.
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
1700 East Pettit Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

GABRIELA A. L. "LUCY" SHRADER, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Born March 14, 1930 in Nurn berg, Germany, she worked for the Police of Justice in her younger years in Nurnberg, Germany and then worked as a clean room technician at ITT Aerospace, along with having worked for East Allen County Schools as a paraprofessional. Surviving are her husband, Paul Shrader; daughter, Shirley Russell; grandchildren, Pamela Russell and Adam Russell; and great-grandchildren, Kai Pilamunga and Katy Pilamunga. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Linda McMillen. A memorial service for Gabriela is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1700 East Pettit Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46806). Contributions in Gabriela's memory may be made to Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, or Allen County SPCA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Shrader family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.