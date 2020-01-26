GABRIELA A. L. "LUCY" SHRADER, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Born March 14, 1930 in Nurn berg, Germany, she worked for the Police of Justice in her younger years in Nurnberg, Germany and then worked as a clean room technician at ITT Aerospace, along with having worked for East Allen County Schools as a paraprofessional. Surviving are her husband, Paul Shrader; daughter, Shirley Russell; grandchildren, Pamela Russell and Adam Russell; and great-grandchildren, Kai Pilamunga and Katy Pilamunga. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Linda McMillen. A memorial service for Gabriela is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1700 East Pettit Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46806). Contributions in Gabriela's memory may be made to Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, or Allen County SPCA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Shrader family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020