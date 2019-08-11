GAIL H. COUSINO, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Perrys-burg, Ohio, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Gail was a social worker for Riverside Hospital and Parkview Osteopathic in Toledo, Ohio, and then Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in the late 80's. She also worked for Talbots and recently retired from Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne. Surviving are her husband, Ronald of Fort Wayne; daughter, Marna (Dustin) Berlekamp of Rossford, Ohio; grandchildren, Jonah, Oliver and Alexander; mother, Shirley Gerber; sister, Felice Wolff of Toledo, Ohio; and brother, Jeff (Evi) Gerber of Austin, Texas. A Memorial service is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road. Donations to Visiting Nurse or charity of donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019