GALE C. HILTON, 58, of Fort Wayne, left this world on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Gale's jokes and his great big one-of-a-kind personality will be missed by many brothers, sisters, coworkers and friends. Gale loved, protected and was happy to help his many nieces and nephews. He was a man who never met a stranger, took pride in his home, yard, and family. Gale did what he thought was right, simply because that's how it should be done. Although sometimes singing in public and embarrassing those he loved was probably right too. Gale enjoyed playing his guitar and talking all genres of music. A lover of dogs, muscle cars, lighthouses, nature, channel surfing, beans in all varieties and Coney Island hotdogs. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife, Charla; two devastated children, Charles (Tomi) Hilton and Leslie (Greg) Ludwiski; and four grandchildren, Clint, Madie, Lu and Nory. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to the Shepherd's House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019