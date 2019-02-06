Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GALE C. HILTON, 58, of Fort Wayne, left this world on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Gale's jokes and his great big one-of-a-kind personality will be missed by many brothers, sisters, coworkers and friends. Gale loved, protected and was happy to help his many nieces and nephews. He was a man who never met a stranger, took pride in his home, yard, and family. Gale did what he thought was right, simply because that's how it should be done. Although sometimes singing in public and embarrassing those he loved was probably right too. Gale enjoyed playing his guitar and talking all genres of music. A lover of dogs, muscle cars, lighthouses, nature, channel surfing, beans in all varieties and Coney Island hotdogs. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife, Charla; two devastated children, Charles (Tomi) Hilton and Leslie (Greg) Ludwiski; and four grandchildren, Clint, Madie, Lu and Nory. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to the Shepherd's House.



GALE C. HILTON, 58, of Fort Wayne, left this world on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Gale's jokes and his great big one-of-a-kind personality will be missed by many brothers, sisters, coworkers and friends. Gale loved, protected and was happy to help his many nieces and nephews. He was a man who never met a stranger, took pride in his home, yard, and family. Gale did what he thought was right, simply because that's how it should be done. Although sometimes singing in public and embarrassing those he loved was probably right too. Gale enjoyed playing his guitar and talking all genres of music. A lover of dogs, muscle cars, lighthouses, nature, channel surfing, beans in all varieties and Coney Island hotdogs. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife, Charla; two devastated children, Charles (Tomi) Hilton and Leslie (Greg) Ludwiski; and four grandchildren, Clint, Madie, Lu and Nory. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to the Shepherd's House. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close