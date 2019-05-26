GALE M. JACKSON, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Ida Conley. Gale always held leadership positions at a high level with companies such as International Harvester, Magnavox, and Great Western. She is survived by her children, Pamela Bentz of Indianapolis, Ind., Scot (Carol) Jackson of New Haven, Ind., Paris Jackson of Denton, Texas, Amy Fletcher of Indianapolis, Ind., Dean Jackson of Albion, Ind., and Tina Kirkpatrick of College Station, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Gale was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Shirley Coe and Joan Bingley. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial at Eel River Cemetery of Churubusco, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019