Service Information Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home 520 N 2nd Street Decatur , IN 46733 (260)-724-9164

GALE RILEY, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Born March 21, 1950 in Sturgis, Mich., she was a daughter of the late George W. Routsong and Eunice (Garlets) Routsong. She married Paul Wilson Riley on Nov. 29, 1975 in Fort Wayne, Ind., and he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2010. Gale was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest in Fort Wayne where she was active in the Emmanuel Doves, providing support within the congregation. She was a 1968 graduate of West Noble High School and had attended Ball State University and IPFW. Gale was a homemaker and had also worked in the office at McMillen Ice Arena. "Within the Riley and Routsong families, Gale was the organizer for assisting in making sure gatherings happened and memories were made a role in which she will be dearly missed." Gale enjoyed being a part of the Country Neighbors Home Ec Group for over 30 years. She was active in yoga and enjoyed traveling the United States and internationally. Recently, Gale was able to experience the joys of her granddaughter, along with the continued time spent with her family. Along with her husband, Paul, they were members of the McMillen Lions Club and served as a host family for the many international guests who stayed in the Fort Wayne area. She loved to plant flowers and was an accomplished negotiator at garage sales. She had a unique sense of humor and had a very outgoing personality and had no fear of introducing herself to others she knew no strangers. Survivors include her daughter, Erin Riley of Fort Wayne, Ind.; granddaughter, Jorja Riley; sisters, Mary (Ronald) Anthony of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Carol Jean "Jeanie" Arellano of Atlanta, Ga., Julia "Julie" Routsong of Wawaka, Ind.; sister-in-law, Gloria "Joan" Routsong of McAllen, Texas; nephew, Pablo Arellano of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 24 nieces and nephews, along with many great-nieces, great-nephews, and many close family friends. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Routsong. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest, 9909 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Josef Henning officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the church. Burial at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Soest. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Window Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit

