GALEN DALE "GAY" LEHMAN, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at home. Born Dec. 3, 1926, in Willard, Ohio, he was the son of the late Jesse Herman and Lillian Elizabeth (Risser) Lehman. Galen was the route director of Lehman's Bakery in New London, Ohio. He was a World War II veteran who served in the Philippines at Ft. McKinley, as a mess sergeant; and attained the rank of staff sergeant. He met his wife, ML, while she was teaching in New London, Ohio. They moved to Fort Wayne where he worked and retired as co-owner of Wagner Electric. Galen was a member of St. Joseph U.M.C.; and the Mizpah Shrine Chanters. He was the commodore of the Pelee Island Sailing Society and taught sailing for the Fort Wayne Power and Sail Squadron. Gay and ML enjoyed sailing the Great Lakes, Inter Coastal Waterway and the Bahamas. Surviving are his wife, Mary Louease "ML" (Wagner) Lehman; daughter, Jenny (Scott A.) L. Criswell; grandsons, Jason Levy; Gregory Waikel and Scott G. Criswell; and six great-grandchildren. Galen was preceded in death by his son, John Tracy Lehman; and daughter, Susan E. Lehman. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph U.M.C.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019