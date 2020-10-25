1/1
GARNETT MARIE (SHIREY) McBANE
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARNETT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARNETT MARIE (SHIREY) McBANE, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Born April 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Katherine Shirey. Garnett graduated from North Side High School in 1952. She retired from TMP Worldwide in 2001 after 10 years of services, and after retirement she enjoyed dog sitting. Garnett was a member of First Assembly of God Church. She is survived by her children, Catherine (Don) Shumaker of Las Vegas, Nev., Karen Abbott of Fort Wayne, Leslie (Scott) Marshall of Fort Wayne, and Scott (Tamara) Abbott of Leander, Texas; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Julie Bruggner of Fort Wayne; four step-children; and her beloved dog, Bentley. Garnett was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy McBane; and brother, Floyd Shirey. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook vist www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved