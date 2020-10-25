GARNETT MARIE (SHIREY) McBANE, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Born April 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Katherine Shirey. Garnett graduated from North Side High School in 1952. She retired from TMP Worldwide in 2001 after 10 years of services, and after retirement she enjoyed dog sitting. Garnett was a member of First Assembly of God Church. She is survived by her children, Catherine (Don) Shumaker of Las Vegas, Nev., Karen Abbott of Fort Wayne, Leslie (Scott) Marshall of Fort Wayne, and Scott (Tamara) Abbott of Leander, Texas; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Julie Bruggner of Fort Wayne; four step-children; and her beloved dog, Bentley. Garnett was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy McBane; and brother, Floyd Shirey. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook vist www.fairhavenfortwayne.com