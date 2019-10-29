GAROLD "JERRY" STIPPICH, 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jenny (Blair) Stippich. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven. He was also a member of American Legion Post 330, American Legion Riders, and Howard Bandelier Jr. V.F.W. Post 2457. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver and retired from Yellow Freight, Fort Wayne. He enjoyed vintage cars, riding motorcycles, and collecting guns and knives. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Stippich of Columbia City; and granddaughter, Jasmine Stippich of Columbia City. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Anna (Schaefer) Stippich, in 2015. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Pastor David Stecker officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Hope For Animals, Fort Wayne, or The Shepherd's House, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2019