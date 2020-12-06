1/1
GARY A. COFFEE
1943 - 2020
GARY A. COFFEE, 77, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home. Born Feb. 13, 1943, in Decatur, he was a son of the late Adrian and Mary E. (Lobsiger) Coffee. He was a graduate of Decatur Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Gary worked at International Harvester / Navistar for 47 years in Product Reliability and Compliance. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and was a Scout Master for 10 years for Boy Scout Troop 346 at St. Therese Catholic Church. Gary enjoyed sailing, working with computers, woodworking, and was known for his sense of humor. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Jane (Byer) Coffee; children, John Aaron (Aaron) Coffee of Fort Wayne and Mary Elizabeth Stalter of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Evan Aaron Coffee and Mason Aaron Coffee, both of Fort Wayne; and sister-in-law, Sandy Coffee of Fort Wayne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Coffee, Louis Coffee and Tom Coffee; and sister, Phyllis Eichhorn. A service will be held at a later date for Gary. In light of the restrictions from the corona virus, Gary's family would appreciate their family and friends sharing their favorite memories of Gary by sending a note be used at a celebration of Gary's life in 2021. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Coffee family, may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
