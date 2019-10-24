Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY A. STAUFFER. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Crossview Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Crossview Church 12532 Grabill Road Grabill , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARY A. STAUFFER, 72, of Leo, was taken to his eternal home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 21, 1947 ,in Milford, Neb., he was a son of the late Sterling and Vietta Stauffer. He was the youngest of four children, Robert, Darlene and Joyce. Gary grew up on a farm in Milford, Neb. He graduated from Milford High School and attended Nebraska Vocational Technical School where he studied refrigeration and appliance repair. Gary moved to the Fort Wayne area in 1967. He met his future wife, Glennice, while working at Parkview Hospital. They married on June 7, 1969. Soon after Gary started his own business repairing appliances. During his life he was passionate about serving in his local church, his business and his primary hobby, farming. He loved helping others with a generous and kind heart. Gary was a longtime member of Maplewood Mennonite Church and attended Crossview Church later in life. He and Glennice have two children, Mark (Twilia) Stuaffer and Cindy (John) Grant. He was blessed to have four grandchildren, Joshua Stauffer, Casady Stauffer, Noah Lehn, and Jacob Lehn; one great-granddaughter, Meya; eight step-grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Marissa, Carter, Quinn, Tucker, and Claudia; and one step-great-grandson, Walker. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Crossview Church, 12532 Grabill Road, Grabill (IN 46741), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will follow the service at Yaggy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice or Crossview Church in Grabill, Ind.



