GARY ANSON ZERKLE, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born May 9, 1937, in Rising Sun, Ind., he was a son of the late Harry and Isabel Zerkle. Gary graduated from Rising Sun High School. He served six years in the United States Air Force. Gary graduated from Purdue Fort Wayne, with an Associate's degree. He worked for Indiana Michigan Power for 48 years, later retiring as the head of the safety department. During his time there he also wrote safety programs. During his retirement he worked for Wal-Mart as a personnel coordinator for 15 years. He was a devout member at the Southwest Church of Christ, from Sunday school teacher, Deacon, and an Elder at the church. Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marcia Zerkle; son, Douglas (Lisa) Zerkle; daughters, Melissa Theismann and Laura (Brian) Jones; grandchildren, Mallory Gross, Courtney Bishop, Christopher Stetzel, Sarah Theismann, Justin Zerkle, and Megan Theismann; and great-granddaughter, Jessalyn Adams. Also preceding him in passing was his brother, David Zerkle; and grandchildren, Harry John and Abigail Grace. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation; or Visiting Nurse Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Zerkle family may be shared at



