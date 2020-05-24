GARY B. THOMPSON, 78, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice. Born July 15, 1941, in Ottawa, Ill., he was the son of the late Wilbert and Arlie (Knutson) Thompson. He married Carol A. Kasper on Feb. 18, 1967; she preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2017. After they moved to Fort Wayne, he worked for North American Van Lines. He also owned TNT Karts for over 30 years. He was also involved in the local Make-A-Wish Foundation. Survivors include his son, Blaine (Katy) Thompson; niece, Jo Ellen (Les) Lamoreaux of Canoga Park, Calif.; nephew, Robert Neil (Elizabeth) Thompson of San Marcos, Calif.; brother-in-law, Allen (Bruni) Kasper of Ocean Shores, Wash.; sister-in-law, Jean Kasper of Plainfield, Ill.; and one grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Thompson on July 1, 2019. The family will hold a Celebration of life later this summer. For more information about the celebration, please e-mail thompsonfamilymemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carol A. Thompson Nursing Scholarship c/o Indiana University Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460, or at give.iu.edu. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 24 to May 31, 2020.