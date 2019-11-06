GARY D. GRABNER, 77, has left to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He retired after 33 years as a supervisor with Dana Corporation and currently worked for Bob Rohrman Auto. Gary loved cars, boats, dancing, the lake and in his early days drag racing and most of all his beautiful wife of 46 years Sandy. Surviving are his wife, Sandy; three children, Monty Grabner, Wendy (Buck) Brockman and Chad (Angela) Grabner; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Susan (Don) Wilson and Debbie (Larry) Spurling; and brothers, Melton (Marsha) Grabner and Greg (Jody) Grabner. Service is 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 8, 2019, at the Blue River Church, 3040 E 700 N, Columbia City (IN 46725), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019