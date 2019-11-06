GARY D. GRABNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY D. GRABNER.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Blue River Church
3040 E. 700 N.
Columbia City, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Blue River Church
3040 E. 700 N.
Columbia City, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GARY D. GRABNER, 77, has left to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He retired after 33 years as a supervisor with Dana Corporation and currently worked for Bob Rohrman Auto. Gary loved cars, boats, dancing, the lake and in his early days drag racing and most of all his beautiful wife of 46 years Sandy. Surviving are his wife, Sandy; three children, Monty Grabner, Wendy (Buck) Brockman and Chad (Angela) Grabner; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Susan (Don) Wilson and Debbie (Larry) Spurling; and brothers, Melton (Marsha) Grabner and Greg (Jody) Grabner. Service is 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 8, 2019, at the Blue River Church, 3040 E 700 N, Columbia City (IN 46725), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details