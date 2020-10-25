1/1
GARY DONALD RATKOS
1950 - 2020
GARY DONALD RATKOS, 70, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Born in Bay City, Mich. on Sept. 18, 1950, he was a son of the late Philip S. and Rita T. (Dymer -ski) Ratkos. Gary grew up as the youngest of six and attended Pinconning High School. Gary Retired as a Pipefitter from General Motors in 2019 after 42 years of Service. Gary is survived by his son, Phillip A. Ratkos of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and three grandchildren, Illyanna, Samuel, and Abigail; daughter, Kimberly M. (Joel) Ratkos Stanton of Lake Placid, N.Y.; and two grandchildren, Melissa Rath and Lindsey Rath; and daughter, Jessica Ratkos of St. Louis, Mo. In addition, he leaves behind his wife, Catherine Ratkos (Sitcler) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and stepson, Steven Sitcler of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Leroy (Sheila) Ratkos; and sisters, Barbara (Larry) Edwards, Shirley Lanczak, Sandra Colvin; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Gary is also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Merithew; brother-in-law, Steve Lanczak; nephews, Randy Pierson and Terry Pierson; and his stepson, Nicholas Sitcler. Gary will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He loved being an active member of the UAW Community, bowling, playing cards, and riding his motorcycle. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration of life is scheduled.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
