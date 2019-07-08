GARY E. YARGER, 74, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Hicks ville, Ohio on Feb. 6, 1945, he was a son of the late Eldean and Betty Yarger. Gary obtained his bachelor's degree from Tri-State (Trine) University and worked at Indiana Michigan Power for 31 years retiring in 2000 as Regional Administrator. He also worked as the General Manager of Key III Candies after retirement. He served as a past President of Fort Wayne Central Lions, past Board President and Board Member of Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana, past Secretary and Board Member of Marion Rotary Club and a past Member of Decatur Rotary Club. In his spare time Gary enjoyed going to the lake and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary Yarger; son, Todd Yarger; daughter, Amy (John) Mehan; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Cherie) Yarger; and sisters, Carol Hudson, Mary Jo (Tom) Stemen and Linda (Fred) Storar. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Yarger. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Trine University School of Engineering, Northeast Indiana Donor Services or the donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 8, 2019