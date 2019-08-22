GARY EUGENE GROVES, 57, of New Haven, Ind., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at IU Health University Hospital, Indianapolis, Ind. Born April 30, 1962, in New Haven, Gary was the son of the late Paul P. and Frances Mae Groves. He received an Electronic Technical Degree from ITT and currently employed at Direct Fitness. Gary enjoyed his Mustangs and bicycles and spending time with his daughter and family. Gary is survived by his wife, Juanita Groves of New Haven; daughter, Olivia Groves of New Haven; siblings, Brian (Sharyl) Groves of Noblesville, Ind., Pam (Wayne) Tuttle of Fort Wayne, Allan (Dianna) Groves of North Webster, Ind., Paula (Thomas) Staak and Brenda (Niles) Adams, both of Fremont, Ind., and Janet Groves Willoughby of New Haven; and special life-long friends, John Hanke, Pete Ball, Warren Faeth and Steve English. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivia's Education Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019