GARY GILMORE, 79, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in Anderson on May 13, 1940, he was a son of Horace and Olga (Kleeberg er) Gilmore. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Dorothy Harmeyer on Oct. 1, 1965. Gary was a Hostess salesman for Continental Bakery in Fort Wayne for 32 years. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Gilmore of Fort Wayne; daughter, Ginger (Adam) Gable of Fort Wayne; son, Tyler (Angie) Gilmore of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister, Lynne Crowe of McComb, Ill.; brother, Jeff (Linda) Gilmore of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6318 California Road, Fort Wayne, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the church. Burial with military honors at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Suburban Bethlehem Church. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 3, 2019