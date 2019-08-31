GARY H. BILLINGS (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sherry and family, so sorry for your loss. You are in our..."
    - Dan and Anita Correll
  • "Our prayers and thoughts are with you all."
    - Tami Nelson
  • "Sherry so sorry to hear of Gary's passing thoughts and..."
    - Charmae Billingham
  • "I only wish words can help to the family. Gary was the..."
    - Keith Noster
  • "What a better place this world was with Gary to make us..."
    - Donna Wittrock-Kaup
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GARY H. BILLINGS, 61, of Angola, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family at Saint Vincent's Hospital, in Indianapolis. Gary enjoyed living his life to the fullest, spending time with his wife and family. He was an avid fisherman, boater and cubs fan. Gary had a passion for his career and thanks all of his long-standing clients for their loyalty. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Billings and his children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Donate Life Indiana. The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Lutheran Hospital and Saint Vincent's Hospital of Indianapolis . As the captain would always say "Let Your Soul Shine!"
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details