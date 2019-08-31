GARY H. BILLINGS, 61, of Angola, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family at Saint Vincent's Hospital, in Indianapolis. Gary enjoyed living his life to the fullest, spending time with his wife and family. He was an avid fisherman, boater and cubs fan. Gary had a passion for his career and thanks all of his long-standing clients for their loyalty. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Billings and his children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Donate Life Indiana. The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Lutheran Hospital and Saint Vincent's Hospital of Indianapolis . As the captain would always say "Let Your Soul Shine!"
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 31, 2019