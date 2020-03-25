GARY HOOPENGARDNER, 57, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born April 27, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Victor and Patricia (Liggett) Hoopen gardner. Gary worked for 33 years as a purchasing agent for ValleyCrest / BrightView Landscape Development, a job that took him all over the country as well as the Bahamas; a highlight for Gary was working on various Atlanta Olympics venues. Gary enjoyed golfing, motor sports and hanging out with family and friends. Gary is survived by his mother, Patricia; and siblings Mike, Richard, Brian, Steve, Susan, Tracey, Gerald (Digger), and Jim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor. Due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Police Athletic League Youth Center, 2121 Olladale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020