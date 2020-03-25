Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY HOOPENGARDNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARY HOOPENGARDNER, 57, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born April 27, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Victor and Patricia (Liggett) Hoopen gardner. Gary worked for 33 years as a purchasing agent for ValleyCrest / BrightView Landscape Development, a job that took him all over the country as well as the Bahamas; a highlight for Gary was working on various Atlanta Olympics venues. Gary enjoyed golfing, motor sports and hanging out with family and friends. Gary is survived by his mother, Patricia; and siblings Mike, Richard, Brian, Steve, Susan, Tracey, Gerald (Digger), and Jim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor. Due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Police Athletic League Youth Center, 2121 Olladale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

GARY HOOPENGARDNER, 57, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born April 27, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Victor and Patricia (Liggett) Hoopen gardner. Gary worked for 33 years as a purchasing agent for ValleyCrest / BrightView Landscape Development, a job that took him all over the country as well as the Bahamas; a highlight for Gary was working on various Atlanta Olympics venues. Gary enjoyed golfing, motor sports and hanging out with family and friends. Gary is survived by his mother, Patricia; and siblings Mike, Richard, Brian, Steve, Susan, Tracey, Gerald (Digger), and Jim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor. Due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Police Athletic League Youth Center, 2121 Olladale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46808. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close