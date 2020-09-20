GARY JOHN VAN DYKE, 69, of Fishers, Ind., passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Born Feb. 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late John Van Dyke and Evelyn (Feeley) Kinney. He was a member of Northview Church in Fishers Ind. Surviving are his daughters, Jaime (John) Dickerson and Tammy (Greg) Barnfield; grandchildren, Breyanna, Nicholas, Derek, Steven, and Adrianna; brother, John Jay (Amy) Van Dyke; and sister, Sue Van Dyke. He was preceded in death by brother, Larry Van Dyke. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Northview Church, 14842 E. 136th St., Fishers (IN 46037). Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at https://www.northviewchurch.us/memorial
. Arrangements are by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.